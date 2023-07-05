EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested hours after he allegedly assaulted a woman and burned her.
John Simpson, 34, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, police said Wednesday in a news release.
He'd been sought for about four hours after he attacked the woman, set a pair of her pants on fire and then tossed them on top of her, police said.
She called police at 4:41 a.m. reporting to be in distress.
The woman was found by police wandering a remote area off the high-tension power lines between Tilton Road and the Atlantic City Expressway, police said.
Simpson, before leaving the area where the assault happened, also smashed a window in the woman's car, police said.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Simpson was charged with aggravated assault, arson and criminal mischief and was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Police did not disclose Simpson's relationship with the woman.
