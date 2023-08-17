An Egg Harbor Township man on Wednesday admitted following a group of juveniles before watching them get clothed at a residence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Zavier Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy and is expected to serve 18 months in prison under a plea agreement, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Clark is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller.
Clark was arrested March 8 after Egg Harbor Township police received a report about him spying on a group of minors. Clark followed the juveniles to their home, watching from outside as they got dressed, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The juveniles identified him as the suspect before he was arrested.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.