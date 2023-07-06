ABSECON — A six-month investigation, which involved a separate incident, led to the arrest of an Egg Harbor Township man in a January shooting, police said Thursday.

Trasaan Jackson, 33, was charged with criminal attempted murder along with multiple first- and second-degree weapons offenses, police said. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to Route 30 and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling in that area.

The driver in the Absecon case called 911 and said Jackson shot at their car while their vehicles were parallel to each other on Route 30, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Jackson was tied to the car, a red Kia Forte, through license plate reading technology near the shooting, the affidavit states.

Video from the Marina Del Ray apartments showed two people leave the vehicle briefly before entering it again and turning onto Delilah Road in Pleasantville, the document states. The victim, who was not identified, followed the car back to the apartment complex before calling for help.

Jackson was also arrested March 6 for allegedly threatening employees with a gun at a car repair shop in Egg Harbor Township.

Absecon police used evidence in the March incident to link Jackson to the January shooting.

Jackson was seen leaving the shop in the same red Forte, the affidavit states. Police located the car, pulled him over and found a Sig Sauer 9mm gun and a box of bullets inside the vehicle.