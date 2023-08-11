A 48-year-old Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges in a 2021 investigation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Kevin Vaughan is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15 before Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone. He is expected to serve five years in prison based on those charges, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Members of the Atlantic City Police Department and the FBI stopped a car Vaughan was driving April 21, 2021, based on a long-term narcotics investigation. As Vaughan emerged from the vehicle, police observed a large bulge in his waistband, which was later identified as 1,200 wax folds of fentanyl, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
Vaughan was arrested, and police searched his car, finding 72 pills of hydrocodone, the Prosecutor's Office said. Police also found 14 bags of crack cocaine on Vaughan.
