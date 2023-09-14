EGG HARBOR CITY — A city man was arrested last week after a search resulted in the recovery of drugs and a weapon, police said Thursday.
John C. Malluck, 66, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of prescription legend drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a weapon during a drug offense and distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing.
City police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office searched a residence in the first block of Second Terrace on Sept. 7. The search was part of an ongoing investigation of illegal drug distribution in the city, police said.
Malluck is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
