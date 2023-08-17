A Mays Landing man on Wednesday admitted lunging at a police officer while armed with a dumbbell during an encounter in 2022, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Ryan Dutton, 32, refused officers' commands to drop the weight Nov. 16 at the Sandpiper Condominiums, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Dutton pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in exchange for a three-year prison term, the Prosecutor's Office said. He is scheduled for sentencing before Atlantic County Superior Court W. Todd Miller on Sept. 26.
Police were called to the condo complex for a report of someone shouting racial epithets in a hallway. Officers encountered Dutton carrying the dumbbell.
Dutton refused to follow commands to drop the dumbbell, lunging toward the officers before being subdued, the Prosecutor's Office said.
