BRIDGETON — Authorities have issued a new rendering of what a girl who vanished from a city park four years ago may look like at age 9.

Dulce Alavez has been missing since 2019, prompting a years-long search into her disappearance at age 5. Authorities remain hopeful she is alive.

That hope was renewed two days before the anniversary of her disappearance when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released its latest illustration of how the missing girl may have aged.

“Our age progression images have helped bring home missing children many times,” Angeline Hartmann, a spokesperson for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Thursday in a statement.

Dulce was last seen about 4:20 p.m. Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her then-3-year-old brother at City Park. Her mother was attending to an 8-year-old relative when she realized she was unable to locate her daughter, prompting an Amber Alert by police.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it continues to follow tips it receives, conducting investigations in neighboring states. Detectives also have traveled to Mexico in the case.

Bridgeton marks 9th birthday of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez BRIDGETON — Families and supporters gathered Sunday to celebrate the 9th birthday of Dulce M…

Leads about Dulce’s disappearance came from out of state as recently as within the past year, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities urge anyone who may have seen a child similar to the one depicted in the new age progression image to contact detectives.

“We ask people to keep in mind that this may not be exactly what Dulce looks like now,” Hartmann said. “This is an approximation, meant to spark recognition. We’re asking everyone to take a look and see if there’s something familiar about this face.”

The Prosecutor’s Office said each lead has been and will be investigated.

“We know our images can work,” Hartmann said. “We just need the right person to see this and make that call.”

Information about Dulce can be shared with police by calling 856-451-0033 or visiting bpdops.com/tip/new. The Prosecutor’s Office also accepts anonymous tips at njccpo.gov/tip/new.

GALLERY: Family of missing child Dulce Alavez hold birthday remembrance in Bridgeton