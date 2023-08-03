EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A driver and passenger were hospitalized after their car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday evening on Westcoat Road.
Lenore Solano, 27, of Mays Landing, and her unnamed 28-year-old passenger were traveling south about 7 p.m. near Aifam Avenue when their 2018 Nissan Sentra crossed into the northbound shoulder before hitting the pole, police said Thursday in a news release.
Solano was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and EMTs, and was treated at the scene by EMTs and AtlantiCare paramedics, police said. She and her passenger were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with severe injuries. An update on their condition was unavailable Thursday.
Police said impaired operation may have been a factor in the crash. Charges are pending completion of the investigation.
Westcoat Road was detoured for about three hours as a result of the crash, police said.
Township EMS, the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, AtlantiCare Parademics and Court House Towing responded.
Witnesses with additional information can call police at 609-926-4045.
