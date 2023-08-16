HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Bronx man led police on a chase through a thickly wooded area off the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday after he twice crashed his car before fleeing on foot, State Police said.
Adrian Alvarez, 52, was caught by police near the township's Laureldale section Tuesday morning, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. He was charged with obstruction, eluding and resisting by flight, as well as several traffic summonses, and released pending court.
The first crash was reported to state troopers at 9:12 a.m. Alvarez, who was driving a BMW, crashed into a vehicle on the expressway's eastbound side near milepost 20.2, Curry said. He fled the scene in the BMW before it crashed again.
After the second crash, Alvarez ran into a wooded area off the expressway, Curry said, prompting a heavy police presence while officers searched for him near Holly and Laurel streets. Township police warned residents about Alvarez, urging them to report sightings of him.
People are also reading…
Alvarez was arrested in an area with thick brush and thorns, Curry said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.