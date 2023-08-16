HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Bronx man led police on a chase through a thickly wooded area off the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday after he twice crashed his car before fleeing on foot, State Police said.

Adrian Alvarez, 52, was caught by police near the township's Laureldale section Tuesday morning, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. He was charged with obstruction, eluding and resisting by flight, as well as several traffic summonses, and released pending court.

The first crash was reported to state troopers at 9:12 a.m. Alvarez, who was driving a BMW, crashed into a vehicle on the expressway's eastbound side near milepost 20.2, Curry said. He fled the scene in the BMW before it crashed again.

After the second crash, Alvarez ran into a wooded area off the expressway, Curry said, prompting a heavy police presence while officers searched for him near Holly and Laurel streets. Township police warned residents about Alvarez, urging them to report sightings of him.

Alvarez was arrested in an area with thick brush and thorns, Curry said.