OCEAN CITY — One motorist was sent to the hospital Wednesday after a two-car crash on the 34th Street bridge, officials said.
Police and firefighters responded to the crash about 12:05 p.m. One driver was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, officials said. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.
Officials did not say whether the second driver needed treatment or any other occupants were in either vehicle.
An investigation was ongoing.
State Police helped control traffic while first responders worked the scene.
