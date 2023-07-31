HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor City driver was killed and four others were injured when two cars collided in Route 40's westbound lanes Sunday evening, police said.

Jamyre Dewey Jr., 18, was in an eastbound 2009 Mitsubishi Galant with two other 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old when the car crashed into a 2009 Toyota Highlander, police said Monday in a news release.

Dewey, who was not properly wearing his seat belt, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Both of the other 18-year-olds were seriously injured and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by helicopter.

The 17-year-old, from Mays Landing, was brought to the same hospital by ambulance.

Crash investigators determined Dewey's eastbound Galant drifted into the westbound lanes and crashed into the Highlander, driven by Joseph Tancredi, 66, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, near milepost 46.1 shortly before 8 p.m.

Tancredi was also brought to AtlantiCare's City Campus, but his injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Traffic was detoured for about four hours while the crash scene was processed.