Relatives of a father and son killed last year in a plane crash in Cumberland County are asking State Police to hand over evidence of the wreck to pursue possible litigation.

John C. Noone IV, of Monroeville, Salem County, has asked for "facts, information, data, photographs and video related to the crash that was obtained by the New Jersey State Police" after the plane carrying his father, John Noone III, and brother, Kristofer Noone, landed in an Upper Deerfield Township yard.

The next of kin is represented by John J. Gagliano, who filed a petition to subpoena State Police for the evidence in Salem County Chancery Court on May 15.

The petition was approved by Judge Benjamin D. Morgan on May 17, according to court filings.

Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken, Camden County, and John Noone III, of Elmer, Salem County, were in an Aeronca Champion 7 AC that crashed into a residential yard about 2 p.m. Sept. 19 on Parvin Mill Road. The plane had left Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.

A copy of John Noone III's death certificate included in the court filings says he died from "multiple blunt force injuries." He left behind three children, according to a Salem County Surrogate Court document in the case.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not return a request for comment on where the crash investigation stands.

John Noone IV asked for the evidence while he and his family consider filing a lawsuit seeking monetary damages because of the fatal crash, the petition states.

Gagliano, in a court filing, said he contacted State Police asking for the agency's materials from the crash investigation, but it could only be released to the family through a subpoena.

Noone IV and his family would likely be unable to bring about litigation unless the crash materials were obtained, a filing states.

Both Kristofer and John Noone III loved flying, according to their obituaries.

Kristofer Noone was an avid, career pilot, having flown for Spirit Airlines. He was also a flight instructor and previously worked as a commercial pilot for Piedmont.

"Aviation was not only his profession, but also his most enjoyable hobby and love," the obituary states.

Kristofer Noone learned how to fly an airplane from his father, John Noone III's obituary states. He was "an accomplished commercial pilot and mechanic in the aviation community."

When he died, John Noone III had recently opened a new hangar facility at the Bucks Airport, accomplishing a lifelong dream, the obituary states.

A GoFundMe campaign launched after the crashed raised more than $59,000 for the family.

State troopers speaking to John Noone IV said they took "dozens if not hundreds of photos of the scene of the crash," a court filing states. Video from cellphones, doorbells and other sources also captured the moment the plane landed, the document states.

Witnesses at Bucks Airport said the plane's engine sounded "unusual," adding it "aggressively pulled up" into a steep climb from the end of the runway, according to a preliminary investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Another witness told federal investigators they saw the plane leave the 1,900-foot-long turf runway with about 50 feet before its end, the report states. Consistent with the other witness' statements, the plane was observed rising steeply before it leveled out, the report states.

The plane landed in a residence's front yard, about 50 feet from the road, the report states. Parts of the plane were broken into several pieces, its propeller was fractured off the engine and one propeller blade was bent aft, the report states.