VINELAND — Police are investigating a stabbing in the city that left one dead and another in critical condition, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Saturday.
At about 1:46 a.m. Friday, Vineland police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Ridgewood Avenue for a report of a stabbing. They found the victims, Sharon Taylor, 60, and James Taylor, 51, suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.
Sharon Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, and James Taylor was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Vineland Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-691-4111 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Det. Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CCPO.TIPS.
