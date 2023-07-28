VINELAND — A Bridgeton man died from injuries sustained in a crash on Route 55 on Wednesday, State Police said.
At 5:22 p.m., a Toyota, driven by Lugwig Buch, 27, was northbound on Route 55 when it left the road, crossing the grassy median into the southbound lanes and striking a Porsche Cayenne, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Friday.
Buch was fatally injured. The Porsche's driver, who was unidentified, sustained moderate injuries, Curry said.
The highway's southbound lanes were closed for about four hours, causing heavy traffic buildup. The northbound side was shut down for about one hour, resulting in light congestion.
The crash was under investigation as of Friday.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.