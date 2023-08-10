A Millville man was arrested Wednesday in an attack that killed a Vineland woman and severely injured her husband, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Zachary M. Adamo, 36, was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, obstruction and contempt of a court order. He is being held at the Cumberland County jail.
According to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office, Adamo entered a home in the 600 block of Ridgewood Road on July 28 and stabbed the victims multiple times, resulting in the death of Sharon Taylor, 60, and serious bodily injury to her husband, James Taylor, 51, who was hospitalized at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Vineland police Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-691-4111 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Information also may be shared at ccpo.tips.
People are also reading…
VINELAND — Police are investigating a stabbing in the city that left one dead and another in…
Contact Dan Grote:
609-272-7234
Twitter @ACPress_Grote
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.