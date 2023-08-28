MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Wildwood Crest man was arrested after striking a woman with his car and leaving the scene, police said.
Elijah Bethel, 21, was arrested after his car was found by authorities in Lower Township, police said Monday in a news release.
Bethel allegedly struck a 48-year-old West Wildwood woman Saturday at Route 47 and Fifth Street in the township's Rio Grande section, police said. Reports about the crash were reported to police at 1:51 a.m.
Bethel's vehicle was tracked down through a description provided by witnesses, police said.
The pedestrian was listed in critical but stable condition at Cape Regional Medical Center.
Bethel is charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injuries. He also was issued several traffic summonses. He was being held at the Cape May County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.