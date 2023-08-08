CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County is moving to have portions of a lawsuit dismissed over its withholding of easement and road permits pertaining to the construction of an offshore wind farm.

Michael Donohue, who is representing the county in a lawsuit by Ocean Wind LLC, contends the litigation cannot be filed under state law as "an action in lieu of prerogative writ," according to a letter submitted to the courts Monday.

Because of the technicality, those counts should be dismissed, he wrote.

Donohue did not return requests for comment.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Aug. 15 before Superior Court Judge Michael Blee, state court records show.

Ocean Wind LLC is suing Cape May County and several of its officials for not fulfilling logging easements granted by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities regarding the development of wind farms and related infrastructure.

The company is owned by Ørsted, a Danish firm seeking to build offshore wind turbines to send power inland, in what state and federal officials have said will be a move toward clean energy for New Jersey.