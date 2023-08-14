CAPE MAY — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly hit a child with an arcade game ball during an argument.

The woman reportedly was involved in a verbal dispute with another person at an unidentified arcade in the city, police said in a news release. During the confrontation, the woman reportedly threw a ball from a skee ball game in the arcade at the other person, hitting a child in the back of the head.

The woman was recorded on video at the arcade. She appears in images showing her talking to a group of people who appear to know her, police said. She was wearing a white dress at the time.

It was unclear whether the child suffered severe injuries from the encounter. Police did not say when the incident occurred.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call police at 609-884-9507.