CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two alleged scammers were arrested after authorities said they coerced a victim into handing over money and purchasing gold through a telephone scam.

Syed Sofianuddin, 25, of Georgia, and Mohammad Khaja Faraz Uddin, 27, with no known address, used a telephone scam to act as representatives of Amazon Customer Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

Both were arrested Thursday. They each were charged with theft by deception, attempt to commit theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception. Sofianuddin additionally was charged with eluding.

They are being held in the Cape May County jail.

Sofianuddin and Uddin persuaded their victim to remove money from the bank and purchase gold bars, claiming first that an Amazon purchase had gone wrong, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After the false Amazon call, the victim was transferred to a fake DEA employee, who claimed multiple bank accounts were opened in their name and used for drug sales, adding a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Sofianuddin and Uddin then instructed the victim to remove an undisclosed sum of money from their bank account for the U.S. Department of Treasury's possession to clear up the warrant issues, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim complied, handing over the requested funds. Authorities did not disclose a monetary amount.

More money was requested from the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said. Afterward, the victim was ordered to purchase gold bars from a local jeweler or website.

Law enforcement intervened once the gold was bought, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation remains active, the Prosecutor's Office said. More arrest warrants could be issued through the probe.

The Prosecutor's Office cautioned the public to be vigilant and report suspected phone scams.