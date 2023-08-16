CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Lawyers for Cape May County and the company building wind turbines off the coast have settled a portion of a lawsuit pertaining to permits for environmental and utility investigations.

Meanwhile, the county intends to contest a decision by a local judge ordering its clerk to log easements, as instructed by state energy regulators.

Cape May County agreed to grant open-road permits to Ocean Wind LLC, a subdivision of Ørsted, the Danish company building offshore wind energy equipment off the Jersey Shore, according to a consent order signed by Superior Court Judge Michael Blee on Tuesday.

Ocean Wind sued county officials last month, asking a judge to order that they recognize easements granted by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and grant open-road permits to study work related to the project.

"The court’s ruling on Tuesday allows Ocean Wind 1, which continues to comply with stringent state and federal environmental requirements, to advance towards construction and operations as the state’s first offshore wind project," an Ørsted spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement. "Ocean Wind 1 remains, as always, willing to engage in meaningful conversation with Cape May County as the project delivers on its commitments to New Jersey, bringing clean energy, good-paying jobs and local investment to the region.”

The lawsuit is one of several tied to offshore wind development. Ørsted, in suing the county, said officials not following state approvals has already delayed construction.

According to Tuesday's consent order, the county agreed to approve open-road permitting requests for Ocean Wind. Those permits are for studies at 35th Street in Ocean City, which the company has eyed as a spot for running cables from the wind turbines onshore to connect to the regional energy grid.

The scope of that work consists of 23 soil borings, two long-term monitoring wells and 40 test pits from 35th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City to Roosevelt Boulevard and Route 9 in Upper Township, the lawsuit states, adding it would take about three weeks to complete the work.

Under Tuesday's order, the county agreed to issue the permits to offshore wind builders within two business days of the company submitting revised working hours, according to the document. After receiving the permits, Ocean Wind is to notify the court in writing, after which the lawsuit's open-road portion will be dismissed, the order states.

A hearing would be scheduled before Blee if the county fails to follow Tuesday's agreement, the order states.

The work involved with the permitting won't be done until on or after Sept. 11, the order states.

To limit interference with the summer tourism season, Ocean Wind 1 requested April 13 that the road application be issued within 30 days, allowing the work to be finished no later than the end of May, according to July's lawsuit.

The turbines in question are one of two sets Ørsted is building off the Jersey Shore. Gov. Phil Murphy has touted wind power as a way to wean New Jersey off fossil fuels and combat climate change.

With one portion of the lawsuit resolved, Michael J. Donohue, the attorney representing Cape May County in the matter, said the defense plans to appeal Blee's denial of a dismissal motion in the litigation involving easements.

Blee, in Tuesday's hearing, ruled that County Clerk Rita Rothberg must abide by the BPU and record easements for the cables. A document regarding that decision was not available in online state court records Wednesday.

"We believe this easement was taken from the people of Cape May County by the Board of Public Utilities in an unconstitutional fashion and without required due process," Donohue said in a statement.

Donohue criticized a state law that allowed the BPU to claim easements for the project, saying the law wrongfully strips local officials of their say in the matter.

While a handful of Trenton Democrats, including Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, have recently questioned offshore wind development, most pushback on the project has come from Republicans. Conservatives have argued offshore wind development may harm the area's tourism-dependent economy and the local environment.

Cape May County, which has an all-Republican commissioner board, has openly criticized offshore wind development.

Commissioners earlier this year passed a resolution opposing the project, directing "all available resources of the county toward the goal of stopping Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 offshore wind development for the protection of our local environment and economy."

Donohue said the county plans to oppose the project unless environmental impacts and a construction plan that eliminates concerns are shared publicly.

Ocean Wind 1 plans call for up to 98 wind turbines about 15 miles out from the Jersey Shore, with the first power to be generated by 2024.

Ørsted also is planning an Ocean Wind 2 farm, and another company, Atlantic Shores, is in the approval phase for its wind project. Additionally, wind power developers proposed four new projects off the Jersey Shore earlier this month.