Two men were arrested Tuesday on drug distribution charges following an investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael Morales, 31, of Cape May Court House, and Nelson Otero, 31, of Heislerville in Maurice River Township, were each charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute CDS, four counts of possession of CDS, money laundering and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, the Cape May County prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, Cumberland County prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Middle Township Police Department, Lower Township Police Department, Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit executed court-authorized search warrants on Morales' and Otero's homes and vehicles.

During the search, authorities found trenbolone acetate, testosterone cypionate, approximately 800 bags of suspected heroin, more than one half-ounce of suspected cocaine, drug packaging materials, multiple digital scales and more than $13,000 in cash, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release. Additionally, two shotguns were found at Otero’s residence.

An analysis of the suspected heroin conducted by the Cape May County Forensic Laboratory found fentanyl, xylazine and amitraz in it, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Weapons charges are also pending for Otero because of the firearms seized during the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Morales and Otero were sent to the Cape May County jail.