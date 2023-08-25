MAYS LANDING — A jury on Friday convicted a Camden man on charges that stashed a gun inside an Atlantic City hotel room while being barred from possessing firearms.

Prosecutors say Quadir Webb was staying at The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel with his girlfriend when a Glock 17 handgun was found inside one of the hotel rooms.

A previous conviction made it illegal for him to carry a handgun at the time.

Webb, 31, was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, certain persons not to possess a handgun, possession of hollow-point bullets and possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Wilson in October.

The jury acquitted Webb's girlfriend, Mariah Taylor. The Prosecutor's Office did not say what offenses Taylor faced.

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Alyssa Gilboy represented the state in the case.

After checking out of the hotel on March 6, 2022, Webb told the front desk he wanted to return to his unit, room 1219, returning later that day.

Meanwhile, housekeeping found the Glock handgun, which prosecutors say was loaded with 16 hollow-point bullets, unsecured in the room's nightstand drawer.

Webb tried to flee when Atlantic City police arrived at the hotel.