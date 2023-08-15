BUENA — Explosive materials associated with commercial-grade fireworks caused a home to explode almost two weeks ago, killing four people, including two children.

The materials were found inside a vehicle and other structures at the site of the home that exploded Aug. 3. The blast and ensuing three-alarm fire killed two men, ages 52 and 73, and two children, ages 2 and 3.

The explosion also injured two girls, ages 1 and 16.

The 1-year-old remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday at a Philadelphia hospital, Franklin Township police Chief Matthew DeCesari said Tuesday. The teenager’s condition has improved, and she was considered well enough to be released from the hospital either Tuesday or Wednesday, DeCesari said.

Franklin Township police, who patrol the borough, are investigating the fatal explosion and fire with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were on scene the day of the blast.

The incident has been considered a criminal investigation.

The explosion likely happened in the first floor’s rear, left corner, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Because of significant fire damage, the home’s collapse and excavation of the property, the Atlantic City Police Department’s bomb squad was unable to distinguish the exact materials that caused the blast, police said.

Large quantities of explosive materials, including potassium nitrate, magnesium strontium carbonate and ammonium nitrate, were recovered from the property, police said. Those materials, some of which reached double-digit weights when recovered from the property, are consistent with fireworks production.

DeCesari said Tuesday authorities are continuing to investigate whether fireworks were being made at the home at the time of the explosion. What caused the materials to burst also remains under investigation, DeCesari said.

Because of the discovery, gas utilities have been ruled out as a cause, DeCesari said.

Neighbors heard and felt a powerful explosion about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3. Afterward, those nearby saw the home in the 300 block of North West Boulevard collapse and become engulfed by raging flames reaching as high as the tree line on the property.

Crowds assembled around the property after the blast, watching as firefighters from across South Jersey worked to douse the blaze.

Less than a week after, a crowd of about 100 people gathered for a vigil outside the home to remember those killed. The children, identified by family as Lyanni and Leovanni, were the centerpiece of the candlelight ceremony.

The bodies were gradually removed from the site as authorities combed through the rubble. Three of the missing victims were found by Thursday evening with the help of a State Police K-9 unit. The fourth victim was found about 2 p.m. Friday.

Autopsies have been completed by the Atlantic County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Both children have been identified, but their names are being withheld because they are minors, police said.

The two men have not been identified, and additional medical records are needed, police said.

The home’s listed owner is George O. Apella, of Frisco, Texas, according to Atlantic County tax records. Police do not believe Apella was one of the men killed, DeCesari said.

Attempts to reach Apella for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.

