BRIGANTINE — A 17-year-old Atlantic City girl has been charged in two separate incidents involving cars last month on the island, police said Monday.

At 8:21 p.m. June 15, Officer Michael Waszen saw a vehicle run a stop sign at Amherst Avenue and Harbor Beach Boulevard. Waszen activated his emergency lights, and the driver did not pull over, police said in a news release. Waszen then used his sirens and air horn, and the driver continued to ignore his signals to pull over. The driver then increased the speed of the vehicle to 68 mph in a 45 mph zone.

In accordance with state and local policies, Waszen did not pursue the vehicle for the motor vehicle infractions, police said. He did, however, get a good look at the driver and obtained video surveillance of the driver and passenger at a Wawa.

At 9:36 p.m. June 29, Officer Julianna Rote found a stolen vehicle in the Wawa parking lot with two occupants entering it. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner, police said.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle into Pleasantville. Video surveillance obtained from inside the Wawa was reviewed, and it was determined that the subject driving the stolen vehicle was the same subject driving the vehicle that eluded Waszen on June 15, police said.

Police on Friday posted multiple surveillance stills on Facebook in an attempt to identify suspects in the incidents. The photographs were removed from the original post after it was learned the suspect was a juvenile, police said.

The girl surrendered to police with her parent Sunday and was charged with two counts of eluding police and one count of receiving stolen property. She also was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including reckless driving and being an unlicensed driver. She was released to her parent on a summons pending court.