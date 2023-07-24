BRIGANTINE — Three men, one of which was armed with a knife, were arrested early Monday morning entering a car in the city and removing items from inside.
A caller told police that Bryan O. Soto, 28, and Montrell R. Hardy, 32, both of Philadelphia, and Bayshawn T. Hedgepeth, 20, of Gainsville, Florida, were checking for unlocked vehicles in the 4200 block of Brigantine Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., police said in a news release.
The caller saw the trio enter an unlocked vehicle before leaving shortly thereafter.
A group of officers found Soto, Hardy and Hedgepeth and arrested them.
While investigating the men, police found they were in possession of stolen property from burglarized vehicles both in Brigantine and Philadelphia. Soto was also carrying knife, police said.
Soto, Hedgepeth and Hardy were each charged with burglary. Soto was charged separately with receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Hedgepeth and Hardy were released on summons while Soto was brought to Atlantic County jail.
