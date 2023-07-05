BRIGANTINE — Several parked cars near Ross and Shipmaster drives were broken into early Wednesday morning, police said.
The car burglaries are believed to have been committed shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a news release.
The cars were unlocked, and police found no evidence of forced entry.
Officers and detectives were canvassing the area Wednesday morning, searching for additional cars broken into and gathering evidence, police said.
Car owners who had their vehicles burglarized were encouraged to file a police report.
Anyone with information or video that could lead to arrests in the case can call police at 609-266-7414.
