BRIGANTINE — A Pleasantville teenager was arrested in an investigation into two cars being stolen from Bayshore Avenue early Thursday morning.

The teen is charged with hindering apprehension and attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, police said in a news release.

The arrest comes a day after police said they were investigating car burglaries on Ross and Shipmaster drives.

Vehicle burglaries were reported in the area of 40th Street South and Beach Cove off Lagoon Boulevard, police said Thursday.

Police did not say whether they believe the crimes are linked.

One of the stolen vehicles was recovered, police said. The other remains missing.

Co-conspirators are believed to have committed the crimes, police said.

A Mercedez-Benz key fob and bicycle were also recovered through the investigation, police said.

Police on Thursday echoed their previous calls for residents to lock their car doors and not leave keys inside vehicles.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call police at 609-266-7414.