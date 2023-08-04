BRIDGETON — Another victim has come forward after 25 years in the wake of sexual assault charges brought upon a youth coach in the city, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Friday.

Robert "Ronnie" Marino, 73, was arrested July 28 and charged with aggravated sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held at the Cumberland County jail.

The arrest is related to alleged sexual contact with a teenager that occurred in Bridgeton between 1994 and 1998 when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17, Webb-McRae said. Marino was active as a youth coach in the city and county when the offenses were alleged to have occurred.

Marino was previously arrested July 4 after an incident involving a 16-year-old boy the previous day at the suspect’s Nixon Avenue home, police said in a prior news release. He was charged then with sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. reached out to local youth groups that Marino was involved with following the July 4 arrest. It was the only incident they were investigating at the time, he said.