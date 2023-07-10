BRIDGETON — Police have reached out to local youth sports groups after a 73-year-old local coach was charged last week with sexual assault of a minor and endangering the welfare of that juvenile, police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said.
Robert “Ronnie” Marino was arrested July 4 after an incident involving a 16-year-old boy the previous day at the suspect’s Nixon Avenue home, police said in a news release. Marino remains in the Cumberland County jail following a detention hearing that was scheduled for Monday morning but was postponed to Thursday.
“Detectives have advised the respective athletic associations that the suspect is affiliated with in a coaching capacity,” Gaimari said. “Thus far, this incident remains the only investigation we are conducting at this time.”
Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation can call Detective Marna Coyne at 856-502-2700 or visit bpd.tips.
