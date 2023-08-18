BRIDGETON — A truck driver was arrested after a crash fatally injured a Salem County woman overnight Thursday, police said.
Edgar Pinatorres, 35, of Clifton, Passaic County, was charged with careless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license after the crash that injured 53-year-old Kimberly Cox, of Elmer, police said in a news release.
Cox was northbound on North Burlington Road at 12:03 a.m. when her 2019 Nissan Rogue struck Pinatorres' 1999 Freightliner, police said. The tractor-trailer was pulling onto North Burlington Road from Indian Avenue.
Cox was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden in critical condition Thursday morning. She died from her injuries Thursday afternoon, police said Friday.
Pinatorres was arrested on an unrelated warrant and sent to the Cumberland County jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police said.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created in Cox's memory.
