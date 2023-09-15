BRIDGETON — A city man was charged Friday in a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound, police said.
Daniel Perez, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Officers called to Walnut Street at 12:47 a.m. found a 54-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said in a news release.
Police found Perez nearby and arrested him.
An investigation is ongoing.
