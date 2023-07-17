BRIDGETON — Two teenagers are believed to have shot at a parked car Friday afternoon, police said.
At 4:39 p.m., a 27-year-old city woman reported that her car was damaged by gunfire while it was parked in the 200 block of North Pearl Street, police said Monday in a news release.
The woman saw two teenagers, about 15 to 17 years old, pick up pieces of a handgun from the ground before fleeing the area, police said.
The teens were estimated to be between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.