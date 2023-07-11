A second teenager was arrested Thursday in the murder of a 16-year-old in Millville late last month, and two adults have also been charged, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 16-year-old also is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, destruction of evidence, hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law.

Also on Thursday, Alavion Harris, a 20-year-old Bridgeton resident, was arrested in Jefferson City, Missouri, in the case. Another Bridgeton resident, Nashaloni Harris, 21, is wanted in the murder, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Both Harrises are charged with obstructing the administration of law and hindering apprehension, the Prosecutor's Office said. Nashaloni Harris is additionally charged with destruction of evidence.

Alavion Harris is in jail in Missouri awaiting extradition to Cumberland County.

Their charges stem from a 16-year-old's shooting death June 25. Police found the teenager dead from a gunshot wound on Mount Vernon Street in Bridgeton.

Another 16-year-old was arrested June 30 and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence, hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law.

Anyone with information about Nashaloni Harris' whereabouts can call Bridgeton police at 856-392-9031 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-579-1431.