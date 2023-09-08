A Bridgeton man was arrested Thursday in the murder of a Vineland woman.
Alex Blocker is accused of shooting 25-year-old Shanelle Stewart early Thursday in Millville, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Blocker, 34, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is in the Cumberland County jail awaiting a detention hearing.
Stewart was found dead in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Wheaton Avenue.
Surveillance footage allegedly showed Blocker's vehicle following Stewart's minutes before the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Blocker's alibi also showed he was not at the location he gave detectives at the time of killing, the affidavit states.
Anyone with additional information about the murder can call police at 856-825-7010 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-362-0674.
