BRIDGETON — Authorities are looking for a killer after a city man was found shot Sunday.
About 9:25 p.m., police responded to Mount Vernon Street and found Brian Pineda, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until city EMTs arrived, but Pineda was pronounced dead a short time later, police said Monday in a news release.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033 or 856-773-8313. Anonymous tips can be shared at bpd.tips.
