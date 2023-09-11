BRIDGETON — Police are looking to identify the body of a man found Saturday morning in East Lake.
A fisherman discovered the body and called police about 9:40 a.m., the department said Monday in a news release. Police described the deceased as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black, long-sleeve Under Armour shirt, dark jeans, a black belt, maroon sneakers with white soles and a brown bead necklace.
Authorities do not suspect foul play, but detectives are investigating.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.