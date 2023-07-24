ABSECON — An 8-year-old boy sleeping in a parked car died after the vehicle was struck by an oncoming car early Sunday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded to the westbound side of the White Horse Pike at 3:25 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, the Prosecutor's Office said Monday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Edward Johnston, 25, of Egg Harbor City, was traveling west on the pike when it went off the road and hit a parked 1995 Honda, in which the child was sleeping.

Before the boy fell asleep, he was fishing with his father in one of the creeks off the road, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The Prosecutor's Office did not identify the child.

Johnston was given motor vehicle summonses. Other charges may be forthcoming, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call Detective Dylan Hutton of the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7885, Sgt. Ryan O'Connell of Absecon police at 609-641-0667, ext. 208, or send an anonymous tip to the Prosecutor's Office at acpo.org/tip/new.