A Burlington County man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for stabbing a man in Galloway Township last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Raul Virella, 30, of Bordentown, was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, after Galloway police responded to a stabbing on Federal Court. The victim, Hisham Sarhan, 23, of Somers Point, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.
Virella pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault.
