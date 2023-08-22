ABSECON — A bomb threat Tuesday morning during an eviction prompted the evacuation of a city housing complex, police said.
Police received a call at 9:58 a.m. from the landlord of the complex on Marin Drive about a resident who was suspected of possessing explosives and had made threats to detonate them, police said in a news release.
Absecon police, the Atlantic City Bomb Squad, Atlantic County SWAT team, Galloway Township police, Pleasantville police, Egg Harbor Township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office responded.
Precautionary measures were taken to protect and remove nearby residents from potential harm, police said. Residents in proximity of the apartment were displaced for about three hours.
No explosives were found during the investigation, police said.
Absecon police are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the credibility of the information that was initially received.
