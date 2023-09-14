EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist crossed in front of an oncoming car during rush hour Wednesday, suffering serious injuries, police said.
The unnamed cyclist was struck near Ocean Heights Avenue and Broadmoor Drive at 5:41 p.m., police said Thursday in a news release.
Police said the cyclist was in Ocean Heights' northbound lane when they crossed into the opposite side of the road, where a 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by Leonard Kuch, 80, of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, hit them.
The cyclist was thrown from the bike and onto the Fusion's hood. After being treated by township EMS, the cyclist was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Charges are pending the investigation's completion, police said.
Ocean Heights traffic was diverted for about two hours after the crash.
Witnesses are asked to call police at 609-926-4045.
