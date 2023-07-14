The state is investigating the death of a man Sunday following his arrest by State Police the day before in Fairfield Township.
In a news release, the Attorney General’s Office said it is not identifying the 30-year-old who died.
According to a preliminary investigation, emergency medical personnel were called to the State Police's Bridgeton Station on Saturday after the man became unresponsive about 8 p.m. Troopers performed life-saving measures before the man was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. He was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Sunday, the Attorney General's Office said.
The man was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to state policy, the Attorney General’s Office investigates any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.
