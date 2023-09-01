MAYS LANDING — A Burlington County man charged with murdering an inmate at the Atlantic County jail allegedly provoked the attack, eager for a fight between the two, detectives said in court filings.

Aahznier Hayes, 22, of Westampton, is accused of killing 52-year-old Kenneth Raymond while both were held at the jail earlier this week. He is charged with one count of murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Hayes was initially jailed on charges that he engaged sexually with a 13-year-old girl, whom he was found with in a car by Franklin Township police in February, according to criminal documents in that case.

Raymond faced seven municipal court cases, as well as summonses for multiple cases including criminal trespass and shoplifting, according to records cited by state court officials Friday.

A witness told detectives that Hayes told Raymond, of Ventnor, that he wanted to fight him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Both were cellmates at the time of the incident, the affidavit states.

Raymond's bloodied body was discovered lying on the cell's floor by a correctional officer at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, the affidavit states. Hayes was observed by the officer standing over the body, the document states.

Blood was spattered throughout the floor and walls, as well as on Hayes' clothing and hands, the affidavit states.

A witness observed Hayes "punching, kicking and stomping Raymond," causing his injuries, the affidavit states.

The beating rendered Raymond unconscious, the affidavit states. He was brought to an unidentified hospital and pronounced dead, the document states.

Both the jail and the Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday said they were investigating the attack.