ATLANTIC CITY — Two people are accused of robbing an out-of-state resident Friday.

Kkyree Dunkerson and Mariah Gooden, both 30 and from Atlantic City, stole the wallet of a 38-year-old Bronx, New York, man, police said Monday in a news release.

Officers responded to the robbery about 3:45 a.m. near Ohio and Pacific avenues. Police said the victim began talking with Gooden, who led him to Dunkerson. Dunkerson approached the man, acting as if he was carrying a gun in his waistband, and demanded he hand over his wallet.

Both Gooden and Dunkerson fled before being found on Michigan Avenue.

Police said they found knives on Dunkerson and Gooden when they were arrested. Gooden also was found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Dunkerson and Gooden were each charged with robbery, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Gooden was additionally charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were sent to the Atlantic County jail.