ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested after detectives found two handguns and marijuana during a sale in the city's Bungalow Park neighborhood earlier this week, police said Thursday.

Xavier Leon Jr., a 20-year-old city resident, was caught Tuesday buying drugs from a vehicle in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue, police said in a news release.

After he walked away from the car, officers stopped him and found a bag of marijuana in his possession, as well as a loaded handgun in his bag, police said.

The officers then approached Joseph Hill, a 24-year-old city resident, and Shabria Cooper-Carter, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware, who were inside the vehicle. They were arrested after officers found 48 grams of packaged marijuana in the vehicle's front area and a handgun, police said.

Leon, Cooper-Carter and Hill were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Cooper-Carter and Hill were additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, loitering to distribute drugs, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and money laundering.

Leon was additionally charged with loitering to purchase drugs.

All three were taken to the Atlantic County jail.