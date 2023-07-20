ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested after detectives found two handguns and marijuana during a sale in the city's Bungalow Park neighborhood earlier this week, police said Thursday.
Xavier Leon Jr., a 20-year-old city resident, was caught Tuesday buying drugs from a vehicle in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue, police said in a news release.
After he walked away from the car, officers stopped him and found a bag of marijuana in his possession, as well as a loaded handgun in his bag, police said.
The officers then approached Joseph Hill, a 24-year-old city resident, and Shabria Cooper-Carter, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware, who were inside the vehicle. They were arrested after officers found 48 grams of packaged marijuana in the vehicle's front area and a handgun, police said.
Leon, Cooper-Carter and Hill were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition.
Cooper-Carter and Hill were additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, loitering to distribute drugs, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and money laundering.
Leon was additionally charged with loitering to purchase drugs.
All three were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
