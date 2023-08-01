ATLANTIC CITY — Three men, including one wanted for shooting at a person inside a home in June, were arrested Monday evening, police said.

Koron Still, a 25-year-old city resident, was wanted in the shooting June 26 when he was arrested alongside Melvin Young, 31, of Pleasantville, and Alim Tisdale, 32.

The men were spotted by Officer John Bell at 6:14 p.m. Monday, watching as they entered and exited a vehicle in the 500 block of South Carolina Avenue, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Still, upon seeing Bell, ran but was later caught, police said. While running, he dropped a bag holding more than 12 grams of cocaine and ecstasy.

A police dog brought to the scene led police to search the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside. While investigating, police learned Tisdale and Young had fled to a nearby residence, but not before removing items from the vehicle.

Police searched the house, finding the men inside with several children, along with a rifle, ammunition, 345 grams of marijuana, heroin and paraphernalia used to distribute drugs, the department said.

Still, Young and Tisdale were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Still was charged separately with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and terroristic threats. He and Young were also charged separately with endangering the welfare of a child and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Additionally, Young and Tisdale were charged with possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense.

The men were brought to the Atlantic County jail.