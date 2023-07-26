An Atlantic City man on Tuesday admitted robbing a Pleasantville grocery store at gunpoint two years ago.
Rahmir Brown, 22, pleaded guilty to robbery and unlawful possession of a handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Brown would have to serve five years in prison under his plea agreement, the Prosecutor's Office said, with three years of parole supervision upon release.
Brown is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 7 before Superior Court Judge Joseph Levin. He will be held in the Atlantic County jail until his sentencing date.
Prosecutors say Brown brandished a handgun inside Joe's Food Market on Route 9 on Dec. 4, 2021, demanding money from the store's cashier.
