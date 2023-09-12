An Atlantic City man admitted shooting someone in July, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Tajideen Austin, 30, pleaded guilty Monday before Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun by a prior violent offender.
The prosecution is asking that Austin be sentenced to 10 years in prison with 5½ years of parole ineligibility and three years of parole supervision upon release. He will remain in the Atlantic County jail until he is sentenced Oct. 23.
Austin was identified as the shooter in a July 23 attack in Atlantic City. The victim was found by police with several wounds to the lower back and extremities.
After being named a suspect, Austin was found with a handgun during a traffic stop. Ballistics analysis confirmed the gun was the one used in the attack.
