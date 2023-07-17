ATLANTIC CITY — A shooting injured a man in the city late Sunday night, police said.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard after the city's gunfire detection system alerted them to the shooting at 11:21 p.m., police said Monday in a news release.
The 19-year-old was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his gunshot wound was not life threatening.
A suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."
