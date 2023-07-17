ATLANTIC CITY — Police seized two guns in separate arrests Sunday.
Armando Rodriguez, a 42-year-old city resident, was caught with a loaded handgun in his waistband at a vacant home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue, police said Monday in a news release. Officers were called there at 10:14 a.m. after Rodriguez allegedly threatened to shoot a woman.
Rodriguez initially refused to come down from the building's second floor but was eventually apprehended.
Hours later, at 7:32 p.m., Freddie Williams Jr., 24, of Mays Landing, was stopped driving a vehicle wanted in an investigation in Stafford Township, police said. He was arrested after being found with a handgun.
Rodriguez and Williams Jr. were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Rodriguez was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a large-capacity magazine and terroristic threats.
Both men were brought to the Atlantic County jail.
