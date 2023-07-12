ATLANTIC CITY — A two-car crash Wednesday on Route 30 sent both vehicles' drivers to a nearby hospital.
The crash was reported at 8:38 a.m. on the highway's westbound side, police Lt. Kevin Fair said.
One vehicle struck an electrical box, light pole and fence before catching fire, Fair said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Both drivers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries police said were not life threatening.
Crews shut down the pike for about 45 minutes.
No criminal charges were filed in the crash as of Wednesday afternoon.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.